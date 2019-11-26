Shahid Kapoor: Actor's Most Quirky Outfits You Must Check Out

Shahid Kapoor is a popular Bollywood actor who started his career as a background dancer. Shahid entered the Bollywood industry with the acclaimed movie, Ishq Vishq. At the beginning of his career, he was seen in many romantic movies but as time went on, Shahid started working in different roles. Shahid is an actor who has won several awards despite having faced a lot of ups and downs in his career. The actor is regarded as a great dancer and had also received acclamations for his characters in movies like Jab We Met and Kaminey.

Shahid Kapoor got married in the year 2015 to Mira Rajput. The duo has always succeeded in giving couple goals and recently, they had a son. Kapoor is always seen sharing pictures of his wife and kids on his Instagram handle which are always loved by his fans. His style is considered fun and quirky.

Here are some of his quirky outfits that have always gained attention:

Shahid Kapoor has experimented a lot with fashion. He is able to carry different colours with different prints and styles. He has 23 million followers on Instagram.

