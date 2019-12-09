Shahid Kapoor On His Upcoming Movie Jersey; Says He Cried Four Times Watching The Film

Shahid Kapoor, who recently gave a blockbuster film Kabir Singh to Bollywood, recently interacted with leading media portals about his upcoming film and character. Shahid is cited in the media as one of the most attractive Indian celebrities. A father of two, the actor has had a fluctuating career trajectory but has won several awards, including three Filmfare Awards, and is a critically acclaimed actor. He started his career at an early age and was known for his portrayal of romantic roles. The actor has worked on versatile scripts and is best known for his movies like Jab We Met, Kaminey, Padmavat, and Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor recently uploaded a video on his Instagram handle where he was seen playing cricket shot. He titled the video giving hints about his upcoming movie Jersey. The actor recently interacted with media portals and told them that he is working on the Hindi remake of a Telugu language Sports drama film titled Jersey. The Telugu language Jersey was written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who shall be directing the Hindi remake as well. Shahid Kapoor in the same interview told the media portals that he was hesitant in working on another remake movie after Kabir Singh, as he did not want to earn the reputation of an actor who only works on remakes of successful movies. Kabir Singh is a remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, and it minted 300 cr. Shahid further said that he cried four times while watching the movie Jersey as that is how deeply he connected with the character of the film.

Plot

Jersey is a sports drama film based on a thirty-six-year-old man who is a talented but failed cricketer. He resumes playing cricket after having left it for years to fulfil his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish to get a jersey as a gift for him. The main character of the film is an introvert, a quiet fellow, who is led to introspect on his life situations and is compelled to make choices which are hard and tough to make. He turns to cricket as a last resort and is supposed to prove himself as a worthy player. The film is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020.

