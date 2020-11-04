Shahid Kapoor Goes Cycling; Says He's Happiest On Two Wheels

Shahid Kapoor has always been a fitness freak. Shahid and his wife, Mira, have often been seen (before the lockdown) heading together to the gym. For those who must have noticed his recent Instagram posts, Shahid Kapoor has been posting post-workout pictures on his account that are grabbing the eyeballs. But amid this lockdown, the actor doesn’t need a gym to maintain his body and he gets kicking with a good session of cycling. Shahid Kapoor loves to cycle and the actor has taken up his old passion and hobby amidst the lockdown to make sure he doesn’t have any excuses to not keep himself fit.

Shahid Kapoor's Instagram post

Taking to Instagram, the Padmaavat star shared a picture of himself riding the cycle. He shared a picture with a mask on his face and a caption that said that there was no amount of stress a good ride couldn’t take care of. He also wrote that he was happiest on two wheels. Take a look at the post above.

Shahid Kapoor has constantly got the people around them conscious about their abs and their body. He might have entered as the chocolate boy in the industry but his transformation into one hunk has been quite inspirational for his fans. Kapoor has often flaunted his body on social media and keeps fitness his priority.

On the professional front, last year, Shahid received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the titular role in the highly controversial film, Kabir Singh. Now, Shahid will soon be teaming up with his father Pankaj Kapur in Gowtam Tinnanuri's upcoming film Jersey. The film is a variation of a Telugu sports drama which will feature Shahid as a cricketer. He plays the role of a cricketer in his next and it is one of his most anticipated projects.

