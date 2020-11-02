Shahid Kapoor Has Aww-dorable Way Of Expressing How He Misses Wife Mira Kapoor

One of the most popular couples in Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have always been at the top of their game on social media. Earlier today, Shahid Kapoor shared a blurry selfie with Mira on his Instagram handle and expressed that he was missing his better half as he recently resumed the shoot of the Telugu film Jersey's remake. However, Mira had a cheeky response to beloved husband's "aww-dorable" IG post.

Mira has humorous question for Shahid Kapoor

On November 2, Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor had fans swooning over his mushy selfie with wife Mira Kapoor on his Instagram handle. In the blurry selfie shared by 39-year-old, he and his better half are seen flashing their smile at the camera with Shahid sporting a black tee and Mira in a white top with black polka dots.

Sharing the loved-up selfie on his IG handle, the Padmaavat actor expressed he was missing his life partner as he wrote, "I miss you". Soon after he shared the selfie, Mira slid into the comments section of his post and left a cheeky comment as she jokingly wrote, "Aren’t you glad I didn’t put up the #imissyoutoo post (sic)".

Meanwhile, after having a successful 2019 with the remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in yet another remake of a Telugu film. Shahid will essay the role of Nani from last year's Telugu sports-drama Jersey in the Hindi remake of the Gowtam Tinnanuri starrer. The plot of the upcoming film will showcase the story of a failed cricketer who decides on making a comeback to fulfil his son’s wish. The Shahid Kapoor starrer will also feature his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

Two weeks ago, Shahid Kapoor wrapped the Uttarakhand shoot schedule of Jersey and announced the same on his Instagram handle by sharing a selfie with the caption: "It’s a wrap on another schedule of #jersey . In such times to be able to pull this off really felt like a blessing. Feel proud of the team for powering through and being so positive."

