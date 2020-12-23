Shahid Kapoor Shares Sun-kissed Selfie, Gets Quirky Reaction From 'Jersey' Co-star Mrunal

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is amping up his selfie game by sharing some amazing clicks almost every single day. The actor who has finished shooting in Chandigarh for his upcoming film has been growing a beard to remain in his character from the film. He recently shared a selfie on Instagram with a quirky caption and his upcoming movie Jersey's co-star Mrunal Thakur seems to have the quirkiest reply to his picture and his caption. Check out Shahid Kapoor's Instagram selfie and Mrunal's comment under it, below:

Shahid Kapoor's selfie gets Mrunal Thakur's attention

Shahid Kapoor shared a sunkissed selfie of himself, soaking under the winter sun. He looked dashing in his Nike jersey and his grey beanie. He donned a pair of sunglasses and clicked a goofy selfie, sharing it on Instagram with a caption, “You talkin’ to me”. Shahid Kapoor's Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur left a comment under his picture replying, "Yessirrrr"(sic).

Apart from Mrunal Thakur, some of Shahid's fans also left comments under his picture. Some of the actor's fans on Instagram left heart and fire emojis under his picture, denoting that he was looking dapper in the picture. Some also left hilarious comments under his picture, telling him that he looked similar to his character as Kabir from his film Kabir Singh.

One Instagram user also left a comment, "Temperature is getting high" (sic). Another user who looked like Shahid's die-hard fan replied to the actor's Instagram caption and left a comment, "I try to, but you don't reply."(sic), denoting that he always wants to talk to Shahid but the actor does not seem to reply.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in an upcoming sports drama film Jersey directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is an official adaptation of a Telugu language film with the same name. Shahid Kapoor will be seen along with actors Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Sharad Kelkar and an ensemble cast. The film was supposed to release in August but it was delayed due to the pandemic and is expected to release next year. The story follows a thirty-six-year-old cricketer who stopped his career ten years ago but wants to make a comeback and play for the country.

