Shahid Kapoor Has Brought Back His 'Kabir Singh Vibes' In His Latest Instagram Post

Shahid Kapoor has recently tasted a lot of success for his titular role in the movie Kabir Singh. The movie’s massive success at the box office and the critical acclaim of his acting in the movie has given the actor’s career a big boost. Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram sees active updates from the actor, about both his professional and personal life. The actor has revealed his passion for bikes on multiple occasion on social media. He has posted another picture while being seated on his bike bringing out his ‘Kabir Singh’ look; take a glimpse at the post.

The new click of Shahid Kapoor brings out his ‘Kabir Singh’ vibes

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh became very popular with the courtesy of many memorable scenes in the film; but fans will remember the scenes where Shahid rides his Royal Enfield the most in that film. The latest post on Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram brings back the memories that the actor had created in his film, where he rode on his bike along with his co-star Kiara Advani. The post shows Shahid seated in his bike, wearing a smart jacket and sporting long hairs and a beard, quite similar to what fans got to witness in Kabir Singh.

Incidentally, Shahid Kapoor is setting up to play a biker in his upcoming film, as reported in Hindustan Times. Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram carries a number of posts which show his love for fast bikes of all kinds. The ‘Kabir Singh look’ can be seen in several of Shahid Kapoor’s photos, which gives everyone a sense of what Shahid Kapoor would be looking like in his upcoming film. It is no surprise that Shahid is seen seated and riding expensive superbikes very often.

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh has seen a rather powerful performance by the actor and has effectively brought his already name over to the bigger league of stars. According to Box Office India, the film made over 270 crores net gross overall. The success of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh has led to his fans eagerly awaiting his upcoming movies and future projects.

