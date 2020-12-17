Shahid Kapoor Shares Monochrome Selfie, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing Over It

Shahid Kapoor is quite active on social media as he frequently shares his whereabouts with his fans and followers. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a monochrome selfie and also shared a quote about wanting to feel himself again. Scroll to see the picture.

Also read | Sofiya Hayat Misses Her 'boy' Ashmit Patel As She Shares A Video; Watch

Also read | Pawan Kalyan's Leaked Pics And Videos From Sets Of 'Vakeel Saab' Go Viral, Makers Unhappy

Shahid Kapoor’s monochrome selfie

The Udta Punjab actor took to Instagram to share a selfie with his fans. In the picture, he is seen donning a full-length teeshirt and is looking away from the camera. In the caption of the post, he hinted about his upcoming movie 'Jersey' as he states that since the journey of a character comes to an end, he wants to feel himself for a few days.

Shahid Kapoor’s post garnered over 163K likes within 19 minutes of uploading. They have used the red heart and fire emojis to comment. See their reactions here:

Shahid’s Instagram gives his fans a sneak-peek into his life. His social media is full of pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. Shahid Kapoor's photos receive a lot of love from his fans. Shahid Kapoor’s photos on social media frequently feature his family. His wife Mira Kapoor, children Misha and Zain also are frequently seen in his pictures. Shahid also shares fun videos using quirky filters.

Shahid Kapoor made his acting debut with the movie Ishq Vishk which went on to become a huge hit. Some of the most popular Shahid Kapoor’s films are Vivah, Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider and Udta Punjab. His movie Kabir Singh made a lot of noise on social media and was a blockbuster as well.

He will next be seen in the sports drama movie titled Jersey which is the Hindi remake of the Telugu language film of the same name. This movie is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie also stars his father Pankaj Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in prominent roles as well.

Also read | 'Tandav' Teaser: Saif Ali Khan Aces His Role As A Powerful Politician In High Octane Drama

Also read | Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan Shetty Spotted Playing Tennis; Check Out Candid Photo

Image courtesy- @shahidkapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.