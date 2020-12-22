Mira Rajput Joins Shahid Kapoor In His Newly Discovered Fad Of Monochrome Pics, See Here

Right after Shahid Kapoor's posted his monochrome photo, his wife Mira Rajput seems to have joined him in setting this trend. The couple has always had a fun and active social media presence on each other's posts. Mira Rajput calls her photo a Ditto copy of Shahid Kapoor's post. See this cute and funny Instagram banter of the Rajput Kapoor couple here.

Mira Rajput shares "ditto" black and white selfie after Shahid Kapoor posts one

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the cutest Bollywood couples. Even though Mira Rajput isn't an actor or a celebrity, she has been in the limelight for a long time now. She has a huge fan following of 2.4 Million followers on Instagram. Mira Rajput's Instagram and Shahid Kapoor's Instagram is filled with pictures of each other and fans enjoy seeing their posts and entertaining banters. One such banter that caught the attention of the netizens is when Mira Rajput posted a 'ditto' Black and White photo just like her husband Shahid Kapoor.

The Padmaavat actor has been posting quite a few monochrome selfies of late and his wife decided to join him in this trend and teased him by calling her photo "ditto" and tagging Shahid Kapoor. Mira Rajput's captions are usually very quirky and are enjoyed by the fans of this celebrity couple. Mira Rajput posed looking away from the camera on the left side just like Shahid Kapoor in her version of the black and white photo as well. Mira Rajput can be seen wearing a pullover in the photo. Shahid Kapoor also is wearing winterwear in his picture, the actor can be seen in a hoodie and a beanie while posed looking away from the mirror on his left side. Now if the pictures were a co-incidence or framed that way on purpose remains a mystery.

Shahid Kapoor's mirror selfie saw a deep caption. The actor wrote, "Dig deep. Nothing comes for free. Find that place within that loves the grind. Whatever it is that keeps you going. Pushing forward. Headwind tailwind whatever. . Keep it real and always make it count." The photo saw comments from other celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kunal Kemmu, Aalim Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. See the comments here.

IMAGE CREDITS: @mira.kapoor IG

