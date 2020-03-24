Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Among Celebs In Support Of Complete Lockdown

In a massive move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day complete lockdown in the country starting Tuesday midnight in his latest address to the nation, emphasising on the necessity of 'social distancing' as he elaborated on the need to stay home. Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Ranvir Shorey and South Indian superstar Paawan Kalyan are among the many from the film industry to stand in solidarity with the Prime Minister's decision and have shared their support for the move on social media.

Have a look at some of their reactions:

Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days. Will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 24, 2020

#NationalLockdown... galti se bhi bahar mat dikhna (only limited to people i can spot from my window 😝) #StayHomeStaySafe #ChupChaapGharPeBaitho pic.twitter.com/GDmqBYjTOt — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 24, 2020

ప్రధాని మాట పాటిద్దాం - కరోనా విముక్త భారతాన్ని సాధిద్దాం...

Please follow 21 days lock out.. pic.twitter.com/Ep8qFvGIf2 — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 24, 2020

Guys !! 21 days - We can do this !!! Please don’t go crazy stocking up things. Be safe everyone . This maybe the reset the earth needs so desperately. Please stay at home and stay safe and sane !! #IndiaFightsCorona 🇮🇳 — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) March 24, 2020

21 day lockdown.

Let’s be responsible and stay home. if we don’t we’re in for big trouble and could have an even longer lockdown as well as a catastrophic economy.

Help us help ourselves.

21 days of discipline is all it takes- pleeeeease!

Let’s do this 🙏🏻#CoronavirusLockdown — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) March 24, 2020

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 519 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 106. Nine deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia while imposing mandatory 14-day quarantine on travellers from several other countries.

