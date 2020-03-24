The Debate
Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Among Celebs In Support Of Complete Lockdown

Bollywood News

To curb the rising coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day complete lockdown throughout the country starting at midnight on Tuesday.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shahid

In a massive move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day complete lockdown in the country starting Tuesday midnight in his latest address to the nation, emphasising on the necessity of 'social distancing' as he elaborated on the need to stay home. Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Ranvir Shorey and South Indian superstar Paawan Kalyan are among the many from the film industry to stand in solidarity with the Prime Minister's decision and have shared their support for the move on social media.

Have a look at some of their reactions:

Read | Shahid Kapoor opens up about his love for Hrithik Roshan through his Instagram Q&A

Read | Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown starting from midnight 

Read | As PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown, Here are the key highlights from his address 

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 519 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 106. Nine deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia while imposing mandatory 14-day quarantine on travellers from several other countries.

Read | Coronavirus: Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor support PM Modi's 21-day lockdown announcement

 

 

