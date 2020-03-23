Shahid Kapoor Opens Up About His Love For Hrithik Roshan Through His Instagram Q&A

The recent Coronavirus pandemic has caused a number of people to practice social distancing. Celebrities, along with the rest of the country, have been isolating themselves to stay away from the risk of catching the Coronavirus. A number of celebrities have become socially active because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Shahid Kapoor is one of the actors who recently took to his Instagram to start a Q & A session to interact with his fans. In the Q&A session, a fan asked Shahid about his thought on Hrithik Roshan. Read more to know what was Shahid Kapoor’s answer to his question.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor's Dance Moves Might Just Lift Your Mood During Coronavirus Distancing

Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Also Read | BMC Seals Shahid Kapoor's Bandra Gym For Going Against Govt's Directive Amid COVID-19 Fear

Shahid Kapoor's Q & A session on Instagram

Shahid Kapoor managed to successfully have a Q&A that revealed his views about the Dhoom star. Shahid Kapoor responded by saying that he is a “huge fan” of the star. He has also revealed in his recent interviews that he also admires the way Hrithik Roshan dances. This might be a common point between the two stars as Shahid and Hrithik both are considered as Bollywood’s top dancers.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Hosts A Q&A With Fans, Reveals He Wants To Do More Films Like 'Kabir Singh'

More about Shahid Kapoor

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was spotted in the city of Chandigarh as a number of his fans shared several BTS scenes from the sets of his upcoming film Jersey. A video on the internet shows Shahid Kapoor riding a Royal Enfield along with a child actor.

The star has already been comfortable with the cruiser bike as he was riding the same bike in his last blockbuster Kabir Singh. Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is about a boy who wants the jersey of the Indian Cricket Team as his birthday gift.

The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and will star Mrunal Thakur of Super 30 in a prominent role. Currently, all the shoots have been called off due to the Coronavirus quarantine measures.

Also Read | Fan Asks Shahid Kapoor If He Is Bored Of 'quarantine'; Actor Has The Best Response

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor & 'Kabir Singh' Have Same 'concern' For Kiara Advani; Read His Witty Reply

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.