Shahid Kapoor Has Gone To Ridiculous Extremes For Some Of His Roles

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood who has played a range of versatile characters. The actor is known to always go above and beyond when it comes to doing justice to his roles on the big screen. Here is a look at the times Shahid Kapoor did the unthinkable to get into the skin of his characters:

Shahid Kapoor overdosed on coffee to get high in Udta Punjab

Shahid Kapoor had attracted a lot of attention and controversy with the 2016 crime-drama Udta Punjab. The actor, who was seen portraying a rockstar, had become quite a sensation after he amused the audience with his weird looks and cuss words as he went all out to get into the skin of the character.

But it wasn’t easy for Shahid Kapoor to connect with the role. The character that he played was someone who indulges in drug abuse while the actor reportedly steers clear of alcohol and has never experienced a high from any substance in real life. Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor had to overdose on coffee to do justice to the character. The actor admitted that he had to consume eight to nine cups to get the desired “high” before shooting the sequences for the film.

Shahid Kapoor smoked 20 cigarettes daily for Kabir Singh

His role in Udta Punjab was not the only time the actor had consumed a drug to get into the character. Shahid Kapoor, who played the titular role in Kabir Singh, had to smoke 20 cigarettes a day to fit the invective-spouting alcoholic that he portrayed on screen. The actor had also revealed that it would take him close to two hours to shower and get rid of the smell before he could return home to his family.

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Jersey

Shahid Kapoor is all set to bounce back on screen as he reunites with his actor-father Pankaj Kapur after 4 years for his upcoming film Jersey. The film is a remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name which will see the actor portray the role of a cricketer. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

#Confirmed: Father - son on big screen again... #PankajKapur to play mentor to #ShahidKapoor in #Jersey... Costars #MrunalThakur... Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original #Telugu version... 28 Aug 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/l6Ybm9AAmz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2019

