'Mahabharat' Actor Pankaj Dheer Aka Karna Says 'I'm Worshiped At Two Temples'

Recently, Mahabharat actor Pankaj Dheer talked about the series and shared his experience of portraying Karna on the screen. In his interview with a leading news portal, Pankaj Dheer got candid while talking about Mahabharat and revealed that there are two temples, in which devotees worship his idol as Karna. Pankaj Dheer also expressed his gratitude as he mentioned that even in history books used in schools, for the reference to Karna, his pictures were used.

Pankaj Dheer gives details of his temples

Interestingly, in the interview, Karna fame actor Pankaj Dheer said that there are two temples built for him in India – one in Karnal (a city in Haryana)and the other in Bastar(a district in Chhattisgarh). He revealed that his fans worship him as Karna till date. Elaborating about the same, he added that people have loved and adored him over the years. Giving details of his statue in the temples, Pankaj said that there is an eight-feet tall statue and people come there to worship it. Revealing that he also visits the temples, he further added that people reach out to him with love. And, it proves that the audience has accepted him as Karna, said the veteran actor.

As the conversation progressed, Pankaj mentioned that he was offered roles in other versions of Mahabharat, but chose to refuse it. Reasoning about the same, he said that he had played Karna, and that is it for him. And, saying that it won't be justice to his fans, he added that he does not want to confuse his fans.

When he was asked about the preparation of Karna, he explained how without any reference, with his intellect he portrayed Karna on the screen. At the end of his conversation, Dheer recalled an interesting anecdote about the series. He revealed that it was Dr Rahi Masoom Raza, writer of Mahabharat series, who came up with the idea of Samay(time) as the narrator and the idea played a trump card for the success of the series.

