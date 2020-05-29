'Mahabharat' Written Update May 28: Krishna Reveals Truth About Karna's Parents

In the latest episode of Mahabharat, Krishna requested Karna to avoid participating in the war on the request of Kunti. Karna replied back to Krishna that he has to fulfil his duties towards Duryodhan. Krishna revealed to Karna about his real parents with hopes that he'd rethink about his participation in the war. Read on to know the full story.

The episode started with Kunti saying that Karna knows everything about dharma and he even realised that Duryodhan is doing the wrong deed but Karna would never leave Duryodhan's side. Kunti said that only Krishna can try explaining Karna to support the Pandavas and requested him to convince Karna and tell him the truth. Krishan said he can only try and not convince Karna.

Krishna wanted to meet Karna's mother and she expressed how shameful she is feeling for Duryodhan's acts. Krishna replied that Karna is doing because he does not understand how he really is. As soon as Karna met him, Krishna said that Duryodhan had chances to change all the decisions he had taken, however, he had lost them. Karna said he is doing all of it because he has all the right to be the king but was never granted rights. Karna told that when everyone was against him Duryodhan helped and at this point, he is bound to support Duryodhan and supporting him is a way of wishing thanks and not war.

Krishna asked if he was crowned the king would he still be on the side of Duryodhan. Karna replied to Krishna that it was not a valid question as he is the son of Radha. Krishna further questioned what if he was the son of Kunti. Karna said why would he be the son of Kunti and Krishna revealed to Karna that he is the son of Kunti and all the strength he possessed is that of Lord Surya Narayan's blessings and started explaining the story. Krishna said that Radha found him in river Ganga. Karna gets shocked upon learning about his real parents. Krishna said that if he finds it hard to believe he should ask his mother and think about choosing the right side of the war.

Karna rushed to his mother and told how fraudulent Krishna was and told the story. Radha said that he is her son, to which Karna started telling how evil Krishna is and that Duryodhan is right. Radha reminded him that she has been with him since his childhood and she has raised him, so he is her son, even though she has not given birth to him. Radha stopped realising that she had revealed the truth of Karna's parents while having conversations with him.

