Shahid Kapoor To Star In Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s Action Flick 'Yodha'

Shahid Kapoor had a favorable run last year when it came to his professional forefront with his movie Kabir Singh turning out to be a blockbuster. The actor will be seen in the sports drama Jersey soon. Apart from that, Shahid now will also be seen in yet another interesting project.

Shahid Kapoor to star in Yodha

A source close to the actor revealed to Pinkvilla that Shahid was in talks to do an ambitious movie for Dharma Productions. But the actor was not finding the right script for the same. The source added that there were speculations that the Padmaavat actor may also step into the shoes of Brigadier Farookh Bulsara for a movie that was to be based on the Maldives Mission.

Now, Shahid has finally zeroed on to collaborate with the production house to star in a movie that will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie is touted to be an action flick and will be titled Yodha. The Wah Life Ho Toh Aisi actor is expected to start shooting for the same early next year once he wraps up his movie, Jersey. The source went on to say that the makers are expected to announce the project soon. Talking about filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, he had recently announced his movie, Mr. Lele with Varun Dhawan but the film ultimately got shelved after the makers were not impressed by the script which had shaped up.

Shahid Kapoor may make his digital debut next year

Apart from Shashank's movie, Shahid may soon be seen in the remake of the Soorarai Pootru which starred South actor Suriya in the lead role. Shahid may step into Suriya's shoes in the movie and maybe seen essaying the role of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. The Ishq Vishq Pyaar Vyaar actor is also speculated to make his digital debut with a project which may stream on the OTT streaming platform Netflix next year.

Shahid was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Kabir Singh. Starring Shahid and Kiara Advani in the leading roles, Kabir Singh was a remake of a Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. The movie followed the story of a short-tempered surgeon, who gets used to drugs and drinks when his girlfriend is forced to marry another person.

