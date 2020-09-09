Shahid Kapoor Flaunts Long Hair Look As He Steps Out For His 'daily Dose Of Vitamin D'

Shahid Kapoor recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of him. The actor shared a closeup-shot with sunlight reflecting on his face. Kapoor was seen donning a poker face for the picture. He was spotted in a messy look with long hair and a light beard.

Shahid Kapoor’s look was completed with black sunglasses. The actor posted the picture with the caption, “Getting my share of vitamin D for the day”. Actor Mrunal Thakur complimented Shahid in context to his upcoming movie as she wrote, “Jersey ready ðŸ¤©......”. Fans in huge numbers also appreciated the actor’s picture with several heart and love emoticons. Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram picture.

Also Read| Shahid Kapoor's 'Haider' and Top 40 cinematic Hamlets in world; check out list

Also Read| Shahid Kapoor shares picture of his 'new fav' workout gear

Shahid Kapoor's new workout gear

In the recent past, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of his new workout gear. The actor also seemed quite happy with the new workout gear that he installed in his house. Along with the post, the actor also went on to explain how much he loves it. Taking to his Instagram stories, Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of his workout gear that is an exercise bike. In the picture, one can notice the brown and black coloured bike installed in his house. Along with the post, the actor also wrote “New Fav”. Take a look at the post below.

Also Read| Shahid Kapoor says 'Beautiful Inside Out' as he wishes wife Mira Kapoor on birthday

On the work front

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. The film was a remake of the Telugu hit film, Arjun Reddy, released in 2017. The film revolved around a short-tempered doctor who got into alcohol and drugs when his lover was forced to marry someone else. Kabir Singh was a huge commercial success and the actor received a lot of praise for his performance in the movie.

The actor will next be seen in the much-awaited film Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film with the same name. The movie also featured Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Shahid Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer.

Also Read| Shahid Kapoor & Mira's sea-facing Juhu house is nothing less than paradise; See pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.