Shahid Kapoor Reportedly Walks Out Of Award Show; Varun Dhawan Replaces Him Overnight

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the movie Kabir Singh, which was a blockbuster at the box office. Currently, he is shooting for the Hindi remake of the movie Jersey. At present, Shahid is making news now for walking out of an award show and refusing to perform at the event, even though he had promised to do so earlier. Here is why the Kabir Singh superstar is said to have walked away from the ceremony and how Varun Dhawan took over.

Varun Dhawan replaced Shahid overnight

As Shahid Kapoor waled away the channel and the organizers were reportedly left in a panic, and the place was going through chaos. As the replacement, Varun Dhawan was brought in place of Shahid Kapoor. It was reported that Varun Dhawan will be performing Shahid’s entire performance. This replacement was done overnight as Varun Dhawan accepted the proposal immediately. It is also reported that he took one day to rehearse with the crew and delivered his performance last night.

The show will be telecasted on New Year's Eve. It is also said that Varun Dhawan, who is currently working on a film called Street Dancer 3D, took one of the film's songs and performed on it. The song he danced is titled Garmi and the song will be released one week before the show airs. Varun Dhawan also got his co-star Nora Fatehi to join him on stage for one of the songs.

Here is why Shahid Kapoor walked away from the award show

It was reported by an entertainment portal that Actor Shahid Kapoor was going to entertain the audience with a performance. However, the makers of the show reportedly failed to fulfil a promise they had made to him. It was reported that he walked away because the award show makers had promised Shahid that he will win the Best Actor Popular award for his 2019 blockbuster. But this did not happen, and the portal also suggests that award that Shahid was going to win was bagged by Ranveer Singh. After this happened, Shahid Kapoor left the show and did not perform in the event as well.

