Shahid Kapoor To Begin Shoot For Jersey On December 13 Despite Being Unwell

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is known for his performances in several films. The actor was last in Kabir Singh, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. Now he will be seen again in a remake movie Telugu movie, Jersey. But, reports have it that the actor is unwell even before the shoot for the film starts. Read to know more

Shahid Kapoor to shoot for 'Jersey', despite being unwell

A source said that Shahid is a thorough professional and a man of his words. Therefore, even though the doctor had advised him bed rest, he tried to fulfil his commitments for a recent award ceremony to the best ability. Although he again fell severely ill, Shahid did not want anyone to suffer any kind of loss. Now, keeping his health in mind, the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey will start a week later from December 13.

In an interview with a daily, producer of the film Aman Gill talked about the news. He said that Shahid has a very professional approach towards work and he has always given his best. However, he recently fell extremely ill, and his health is of utmost importance to them. Therefore, for him to recover fully they decided to delay the film’s shoot by a week and now will start on Friday, which is December 13.

'Jersey' Prep

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor posted his picture on his social media handles, showing that he has begun his preparation for the film. He later uploaded a video of him playing cricket, in which he was seen hitting a straight drive. Take a look at them.

About Jersey

The movie is an official remake of Telugu language film with the same name. The story shows Arjun, played by Nani, a failed cricketer, who decides to return to the sport in his late thirties with a desire to represent the Indian Cricket Team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift. Shahid Kapoor’s previous release Kabir Singh was also a remake of Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. It did great at the box office and after that, the expectations are high from Jersey.

