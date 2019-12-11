Movies Rejected By Shahid Kapoor That Were Successful At Box Office

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in the blockbuster hit Kabir Singh, has had a few ups and downs in his career. He became a chocolate boy after his debut film Ishq Vishk. He was so popular that made women go weak with his cute looks. The actor got success after the movie Jab We Met and Kaminey. However, there were some movies that Shahid Kapoor let go of which turned out to be very successful. Here is the list of the movies he denied.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor's Five Best Performances In His Career So Far | See List

Raanjhanaa

The movie was South actor Dhanush's Bollywood debut, but it was first offered to Shahid. Fortunately, this helped Dhanush make an impactful image in the Bollywood industry. He reportedly turned down the movie because during that time Shahid's romantic movies weren't doing well at the box office and he did not want to do another romantic movie at that point in time.

Rockstar

Reportedly, Shahid did not reject Rockstar, but Imtiaz Ali offered him Jab We Met and Rockstar together. He asked him to choose one and Shahid opted for a movie Jab We Met, playing the lead role with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Rockstar eventually went to Ranbir Kapoor.

Shuddh Desi Romance

It would have been interesting to see Shahid Kapoor in Maneesh Sharma's romantic-comedy, Shuddh Desi Romance. Shahid Kapoor reportedly turned down the film due to the dates issue. The film was well-received by the critics and audience. The movie was later bagged by Sushant Singh Rajput.

ALSO READ Shahid Kapoor On His Upcoming Movie Jersey; Says He Cried Four Times Watching The Film

Rang De Basanti

In an interview with another entertainment portal, Shahid once told that he regrets not having done this film. Released in the year 2006, the movie was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Rang De Basanti which featured Aamir Khan in the lead role was among the top-earning films of the year.

Bang Bang

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie Bang Bang was first offered to Shahid Kapoor, but later after his rejection, the director finalised Hrithik Roshan. But both the movies were released on the same day. While Bang Bang managed to mint money at the box-office, Haider impressed the critics and fetched Shahid many Awards.

ALSO READ: Jersey: Why Shahid Kapoor Relates With The Lead Character Of The Upcoming Film

ALSO READ Shahid Kapoor: ‘Had Thought About Trying Something Else As My Films Weren’t Doing Well’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.