Shahid Kapoor's Upcoming Sports Drama 'Jersey' Gets A Release Date

Actor Shahid Kapoor who is all set to mesmerise his fans with his upcoming sports drama Jersey, which finally has got a release date. Shahid took to Instagram to share the exciting news along with his still from the forthcoming film. In the still, the actor who will be seen playing a cricketer is holding a bat while dressed in his sports attire.

Jersey gets a release date

While captioning the post, he wrote that the film will release in theatres this year on Diwali on 5th November. "Jersey releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021.The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This one for the TEAM," said Shahid. His co-actor Mrunal Thakur was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, "Let's goo".

Shahid Kapoor had wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film last month which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Kapoor, who plays a cricketer in Jersey, had started filming the movie earlier this year but the shoot was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team resumed the production in October and shot in various locations in and around Dehradun and Chandigarh.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput had shared a few pictures on her Instagram story and congratulated the film's co-producer, Aman Gill. "The kids miss you. Thank you and the team for making every day on set a carnival for them," she wrote. She also shared the cricket bat cake Shahid cut on the wrap day. Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son''s wish for a jersey as a gift. Gowtam Tinnanauri, who helmed the 2019 original starring Nani, has also directed the Hindi version.

(Image credit: Shahid Kapoor/ Instagram)

