Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor’s Birthday Celebrations Begin In Dubai; Watch

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are gearing up for their upcoming film Baaghi 3. The release date of the film is just around the corner and both the actors are on a promotional spree. During one of the promotions in Dubai, the lead actors celebrated their birthdays. Shraddha and Tiger will be celebrating their birthdays in the month of March with just a day's gap between their birthdays.

Shraddha will turn a year older on March 3 and Tiger Shroff on March 2. The two will be sharing the screen space after the first instalment of Baaghi film which released in the year 2016.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff & 'Baaghi 3' Cast Show-off Their Quirky Dance Moves

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Reveals He Had A Huge Crush On This Co-star When They Both Were In School

For the promotions of their upcoming film, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor recently headed to Dubai. A video from their promotions in Dubai has caught everyone's attention. In the video, the Baaghi 3 actors Shraddha and Tiger are seen celebrating their birthday with the media.

The video is shared by one of Shraddha Kapoor's fan clubs on social media. In the video, Tiger and Shraddha were surprised with a huge birthday cake. The video shows Shraddha wearing a green pantsuit and Tiger Shroff was sporting a white suit. The two of them first made a birthday wish and then went ahead to cut their early birthday cake.

Just as the Baaghi 3 actors cut their cake, the crowd started singing the birthday song for the two of them.

Watch the video here

The film Baaghi 3 also features Riteish Deshmukh along with Tiger Shroff and Shradhha Kapoor. It is directed by Ahmed Khan and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and under the banner of Fox Star Studios. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 6 this year.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' Poster Ridiculed For Being 'photoshopped From Baaghi 3’

Also Read: Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor Rock Their Promotional Looks For 'Baaghi 3'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.