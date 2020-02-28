Trivia About Shraddha Kapoor That All Fans Of The 'Baaghi' Actor Should Know

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the renowned Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry today. Shraddha is an A-listed actor who was featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2016. Here is some movie trivia about Shraddha Kapoor.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor’s Best On-screen Pairs That Have Audience's Approval

Trivia about Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Teen Patti (2010), alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley, and R. Madhavan.

After her debut, she featured in a teen comedy, Luv Ka The End (2011), along with Taaha Shah. The film underperformed at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics. However, Shraddha Kapoor's performance received a positive review.

In 2013, Kapoor found her big breakthrough role in Mohit Suri's romantic musical drama Aashiqui 2, that was a remake of the 1990 film, Aashiqui. The film was a major box office success with a global earning of ₹1.09 billion. Shraddha received several nominations for the movie in the Best Actress category, including one at the Filmfare Awards.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Shared The Screen Space Twice With THESE Actors

Shraddha Kapoor reunited with Mohit Suri for the thriller Ek Villain (2014). She even sang a song for the film.

Her second release the same year was Vishal Bhardwaj's critically acclaimed drama Haider opposite Shahid Kapoor and Tabu. Haider was an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, set during the Kashmir conflict of 1995.

In 2015, Kapoor starred in ABCD 2, alongside Varun Dhawan. The movie was a sequel to the Prabhudeva directorial, Any Body Can Dance: ABCD.

Shraddha Kapoor began 2016 by featuring in the action drama Baaghi, opposite Tiger Shroff.

In 2016, Shraddha Kapoor gave another hit-movie, the musical drama Rock On 2. It was a sequel to 2008's Rock On!!. She was cast alongside Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, and Prachi Desai in the movie.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan's BTS Secrets From 'Street Dancer 3D' Revealed

In 2017, Shraddha reunited with Aditya Roy Kapur, for Shaad Ali's romantic drama, Ok Jaanu. Kapoor next appeared in the romantic drama, Half Girlfriend, in which she was paired opposite Arjun Kapoor. Half-Girlfriend was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name.

Kapoor next starred opposite Rajkummar Rao in the comedy horror film Stree (2018).

The same year, she reunited with Shahid Kapoor for Batti Gul Meter Chalu, a social problem film about electricity issues in rural India.

Her next film release was Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, a comedy-drama about college life, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Chhichhore entered the ₹100 crore club at the box-office.

In 2019, Shraddha Kapoor was cast opposite South superstar, Prabhas, for Saaho.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in the Remo D’Souza’s dance film Street Dancer 3D (2020), alongside Varun Dhawan.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Career Graph Proves The 'Baaghi 3' Actor's Versatility

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.