Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Shakti Kapoor's Old Photo Made Fans Wonder If It's 'Bruce Lee'

Shakti Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a major throwback picture of himself showing his toned body. The actor also penned a sweet message to all his fans and netizens to keep safe during this time. Fans have gone all out to comment on all things fun.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shakti shared a picture of himself where he can be seen showing of his chiselled abs and toned muscles. In the picture, Shakti can be seen fighting some men. The actor can be seen fighting shirtless and opted for black pants. He can also be seen fuming with fire. Seems like this pic is from one of his movies. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “Stay fit guys, we are all together ♥ï¸” Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this picture, fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. They went on to praise the actor for his tough looks. Some fans also went on to compare the actor to martial artist and actor Bruce Lee. The post received several likes and comments from netizens. One of the users wrote, “Is he Bruce Lee??? @shaktikapoor Dada”. While the other one wrote, “Old is a gold pic, GogoðŸ”¥ðŸ˜Ž”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | Siddhant Kapoor Shares A Childhood Picture, Fans Call Him 'Bruce Lee'; See Here

Apart from this picture, the actor often goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more keeping fans entertained. He shares throwback pictures from his films, family and friends outing and more. The actor shared a stunning picture of himself along with Kalpana Iyer. The duo is setting the temperatures high with this picture. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, And Others Mourn The Death

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Mandeep Chaahal’s Choron Ki Baraat alongside Asrani, Arya Babbar and Sayali Bhagat in pivotal roles. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and netizens. Kapoor will next be seen in Rajat Bakshi’s Vellapanti alongside Rajesh Sharma and Bhavin Bhanushali in pivotal roles. The film is currently in its filming stage and is expected for a 2020 release.

Also read | Ajay Devgn Starrers That Feature Shakti Kapoor In Supporting Role; See Full List

Also read | #MeToo: 'Lot Of Harassment Against Women Has Stopped', Says Shakti Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.