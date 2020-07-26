Ajay Devgn Starrers That Feature Shakti Kapoor In Supporting Role; See Full List

Ajay Devgn has been in the Hindi film industry for over three decades now and has been seen in several films along with several amazing actors. Apart from being an actor he also has worked as a producer and director in the industry. Over the years he has given several hit films too.

The actor has worked with several well-known actors of Bollywood and well as Hollywood and one of them is Shakti Kapoor. Some of the Ajay Devgn films that feature Shakti Kapoor are Hindustan Ki Kasam, Diljale, Taarzan: The Wonder Car and many more. Read more about these movies here-

Ajay Devgn and Shakti Kapoor films

Hindustan Ki Kasam

Hindustan Ki Kasam is a 1999 action film helmed by Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan. The film starred Ajay Devgn in a double role while Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen were seen in leading roles. The film, Hindustan Ki Kasam was an average grosser and earned a title of average at the box office. The film also featured Farida Jalal, Prem Chopra, Gulshan Grover, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, and Pramod Moutho in supporting roles. Take a look at the movie here.

Diljale

Diljale is a 1996 romantic film that was directed by Harry Baweja, while the screenplay was written by Karan Razdan. This film featured Ajay Devgn, Sonali Bendre and Madhoo in leading roles. Apart from this, actors like Amrish Puri, Shakti Kapoor, Pramod Moutho and Parmeet Sethi were seen in supporting roles for the film. Diljale was received positively by the audience and the critics and grossed a lifetime collection of 17.75 crores. The film is also one of the most loved Ajay Devgn films.

Taarzan: The Wonder Car

Taarzan: The Wonder Car is a 2004 action drama movie directed by Abbas-Mastan. This film starred Ajay, Vatsal Sheth, Ayesha Takia, in leading roles. This film also starred other impeccable actors like Pankaj Dheer, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Shakti Kapoor, Mukesh Tiwari and Gulshan Grover in supporting role. The film had everything to entertain its fans but it did not perform, well at the box office and was titled as a flop at the box office. Take a look at the film here.

Teen Patti

Teen Patti is a 2010 film that was helmed by Leena Yadav. This film starred several Bollywood stars and also starred a Hollywood star. In the lead of this film, fans could see stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, R Madhavan, Ben Kingsley, Ajay Devgn. Acdtores like Boman Irani, Shakti Kapoor and several others were seen in prominent roles in the film. Take a look at that film's trailer here.

