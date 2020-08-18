Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, And Others Mourn The Death

Filmmaker and actor Nishikant Kamat breathed his last on August 17, 2020, at a private hospital in Hyderabad. As per reports, he was suffering from chronic liver disease and the condition relapsed earlier in the morning. The director was known for his films like Force, Lai Bhaari, Drishyam, and Madaari.

Rajkummar Rao and other celebs pay tribute to Nishikant Kamat

Rajkummar Rao expressed his grief on the demise of Nishikant Kamat. He shared a picture of the late director on his Instagram story. The actor captioned it, “Rest in peace dear Nishikant Kamath sir.” He also offered his “deepest condolences” to Nishikant’s family and close ones.

Bhumi Pednekar paid her last tribute to Nishikant Kamat. She shared the news of the filmmaker’s death on her Instagram story. Bhumi wrote, “R.I.P #nishikantkamat” above the news.

Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor passed his condolences on the demise of Nishikant Kamat. He shared a black story on his Instagram handle paying his respect to the late filmmaker. Siddhanth wrote, “RIP Nishikant sir” along with folded hands, red heart, and star emotion.

Esha Gupta paid her last tribute to Nishikant Kamat. She shared a picture of the late director in a black and white filter. Esha captioned it, “Rest in Peace” with folded hands and silver heart emoticon. She also wrote #nishikanthkamat on her story.

Bipasha Basu Singh Grover offered her condolences on Nishikant Kamat’s death. She shared a picture of the late filmmaker on her Instagram story, where he is seen donning a smile. Bipasha wrote, “RIP #nishikantkamat” along with a golden folded hands emoji.

Mouni Roy mourned the demise of Nishikant Kamat. She shared a story on her Instagram handle. Mouni wrote, “Gone too soon..Rest in peace and light Nishikant sir, prayers and condolences to the family & close ones” along with a golden folded hands.

Nishikant Kamat’s death

The official press statement revealed that Nishikant Kamat was admitted to AIG Hospitals on July 31, 2020, with a complaint of fever and excessive fatigue. He was diagnosed with Liver Cirrhosis two years ago. The initial treatment showed an improvement, but soon his condition deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was shifted to the ICU and developed respiratory failure and hypotension. The filmmaker succumbed to his illness at around 16:24 hours yesterday. He was 50-year-old.

