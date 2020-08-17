Siddhant Kapoor Shares A Childhood Picture, Fans Call Him 'Bruce Lee'; See Here

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor’s son Siddhant Kapoor Sahni took to his Instagram account and shared a throwback picture from his childhood. While a young Siddhanth seems to be wearing a white vest in the picture, his hair appears to be tied with a band.

Owing to his stylish look, Siddhanth captioned the post as “ðŸ˜‚ðŸ™ˆ♥ï¸ #backintheday #happymonday #bul-lee”. Several fans have liked and commented on Siddhant’s Instagram post. Have a look at Siddhanth Kapoor’s adorable childhood picture.

Siddhant Kapoor’s Instagram post

The actor has time and again shared several images on social media handles. In the latest treat for his fans, Siddhant Kapoor looks super adorable in a white vest. He is seen wearing a yellow and black band and a matching pair of glares. He is also seen holding a toy gun and a knife in his hands. While captioning the post, Siddhant’s image proves that he is missing his good old childhood days.

Fan reactions on Siddhant’s post

Several fans of both the star shared their views over the post in the comment section. One of the users showered their love on him and wrote that he was so cute. Another user who was floored by the adorable picture of the actor during his childhood commented that he looked like Bruce Lee. Take a look at the comments

On the work front

On the professional front, Siddhant Kapoor was last seen in the movie Yaaram, which released in the year 2019. The actor was later seen playing the role of Captain Siddhart in Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship. Apart from this, he was also seen in Bhaukaal, which was a crime thriller web series featuring Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh, Pradeep Nagar, and Bidita Bag. The series premiered on March 6, 2020.

Moreover, the actor is also gearing up for his upcoming film Chehre. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D'Souza in important roles. The film was scheduled for a worldwide release but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

