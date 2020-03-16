Shakti Mohan's Vacation Pictures With Her Sisters Will Evoke Wanderlust In You

The Mohan sisters, Shakti Mohan, Neeti Mohan, and Mukti Mohan seem to be having an amazing time in Australia currently. The sisters have been sharing pictures from their vacation and are seen enjoying themselves to the fullest. Take a look at some of their pictures from their vacation diaries in Melbourne.

Mohan sisters' pictures from their vacation

This was the first picture Shakti Mohan shared on her Instagram account, which means the three sisters are vacation together. Shakti Mohan shared a picture with her sisters Neeti Mohan and Mukti Mohan and also wrote that her sisters have been with her through her ups and downs. The beautiful picture of the Mohan sisters also speaks a lot about the bond they share.

Another picture Shakti Mohan shared was when they were enjoying themselves on a parachute, on the gold coast. In the picture were seen, Neeti Mohan and her husband along with Shakti Mohan & Mukti Mohan. The four of them looked pretty happy in the picture as they enjoyed themselves on their vacation.

Shakti Mohan also shared some of her pictures from the vacation as she walked around the gold coast, enjoying herself to the bits. Another group picture she shared with Neeti Mohan and Mukti Mohan was when they stood by puffing railway. She mentioned that it gave the Mohan Sisters a vibe of living in Harry Porter's world.

