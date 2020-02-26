Shakti Mohan Has Choreographed THESE Bollywood Songs; Check Out The List

Popular television personality, Shakti Mohan never fails to amaze fans with her dance moves. She started her journey by winning the title of Dance India Dance season 2. Later, she was seen as a contestant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2014. She was one of the finalists on the show. Fans have also seen Shakti Mohan being a captain of Dance Plus from 2015 to 2019. Here are the Bollywood songs choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

ALSO READ| Shakti Mohan's Love For Quirky Ensembles Is Evident In THESE Pictures

Nainowale Ne

Nainowale Ne is a song from the blockbuster hit movie Padmaavat. The song is sung by Neeti Mohan and is choreographed by Shakti Mohan. In the song, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor are seen creating magic with their chemistry onscreen. Padmaavat is 2018 epic drama movie helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie is loosely based on the epic poem written by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

ALSO READ| Shakti Mohan's Throwback Photo Proves She Was An Achiever Since School Days, See Pic

Padmaavat stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as her husband Rajput Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. Ranveer Singh played the role of the main antagonist in the movie. He is seen attacking the kingdom of Maharaja Ratan Singh to claim his wife Rani Padmavati. Have a look at Nainowale Ne here:

ALSO READ| Shakti Mohan Is Like Every Girl Obsessed With Flowers In This Adorable Throwback Video

Kamli

Kamli is a song from the highly successful Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3. Shakti Mohan was the assistant choreographer of the song. In the song, Katrina Kaif is seen performing splendid moves. Kamli was one of the hit songs of the year.

ALSO READ| Shakti Mohan's Throwback Video Will Take You Right Back To Her 'Dil Dosti Dance' Days

Dhoom 3 is a 2013 action thriller helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The movie was bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. Dhoom 3 stars Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Uday Chopra in pivotal roles. Have a look at the song Kamli from Dhoom 3 here:

ALSO READ| Vicky Kaushal's Funny And Emotional Moments As Kamli From 'Sanju'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.