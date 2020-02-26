Shakti Mohan's Most Cherished Moment With Her Childhood Idol Javed Jaffrey

Shakti Mohan is considered to be a big fan of Javed Jaffrey and has grown up watching him. Apparently, she loved to watch Javed Jaffrey dance moves since her childhood. Reports even suggest that Shakti wrote a letter to Javed and Naved and expressed her immense love for their dance show Boogie Woogie. She mentioned that her childhood memories were enhanced with their wonderful shows like Takeshi's Castle and Boogie Woogie. She said she will never forget this time when she got a chance to shake a leg with her idol Javed Jaffrey.

Shakti Mohan was over the moon when Javed Jaffrey visited her studio and had a great time dancing with all the people there. Shakti Mohan expressed that she finds herself very lucky that the most talented, Javed Jaffrey, whom she adores and respects so much visited her studio. This moment, according to Shakti Mohan, was the most priceless moment in her life as she got an opportunity to shake a leg with her idol.

Check out the loving post shared by Shakti Mohan here-

Image courtesy: @mohanshakti

About Shakti Mohan

Shakti Mohan is one of the most talented dancers in the industry. Be it any special event or any ordinary show, Shakti Mohan always impresses her fans with her funny, classical and amazing dance moves. She also has a great fashion sense and always stuns in her different quirky and vibrant outfits on all occasions. Shakti Mohan surely enjoys a cherished fan base in the industry. She is also an avid social media user and keeps on updating her Instagram handle with some throwback pictures and videos that show her inner side and love for her idols. Hence, Shakti Mohan posted on her Instagram handle in which she is dancing with Javed Jaffrey.

