Vidya Balan Talks About Her Struggles, Says 'I Was Replaced In Dozen South Indian Films'

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is all set for the release of her upcoming biopic film Shakuntala Devi. In a recent interview with a news portal, the actor opened about the struggles she faced during her career. She revealed that she was replaced in a dozen South Indian movies. Along with it, the actor also shared that she confides in her husband while struggling with something.

Vidya Balan talks about ups and downs

During her interaction, Vidya said that ups and downs are a part of life. According to her, it not only happens when one is struggling for their first break, but the cycle continues even after one has become a successful actor. The actor revealed that she has been through deep lows in her life. She added that she talks to her husband & film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur whenever she is struggling with something.

Vidya Balan on facing rejection

The actor continued saying that sometimes one only feels the need to share what they are going through with someone else. She shared her story saying before she was offered Parineeta, there was a period of three years when she got replaced in a dozen South films and nothing seemed to be working for her.

Vidya expressed that she believed her dream of becoming an actor will remain an unrealised one. She added that was her lowest ‘low’.

Along with it, Vidya also spoke about receiving negative vibes from people she once considered friends.She believes that she can get hurt by comments from people who she calls her “friends”. However, there was a time when she was let down by her “so-called friends” and the actor never understood the reason why. She concluded her interview saying that realisation comes with experience and maturity.

About Shakuntala Devi

Vidya’s Shakuntala Devi is scheduled to have an OTT release on Amazon Prime on July 31, 2020. Helmed by Anu Menon, the plot of the movie follows the life of Shakuntala Devi who been nicknamed as ‘Human Computer’ for her extraordinary prowess in solving mathematical problems. Along with her, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh & Jisshu Sengupta will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the movie.

