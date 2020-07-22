Vidya Balan Opens Up On Facing Rejection In Career's Early Years; Used To Share It All

Actor Vidya Balan recently spoke about facing rejections and how she dealt with them in the early years of her career. The actor stated that she would even go to bed crying due to the projects that she lost. She was of the opinion that one must not feel ashamed to seek help from their loved ones or professionals if they have been dealing with mental health issues.

Vidya Balan on facing rejections

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan recently opened up on the hardships that she faced at the beginning of her career in the film industry. In a recent interaction with an entertainment daily, Vidya Balan gave out a few pieces of advice for the aspiring actors in Bollywood. She said that 'nothing is the end of the world' and if someone feels otherwise, they need to get help. There is no shame in reaching out to the loved ones or professionals for help if a person is not able to get through a difficult time by themselves.

Vidya Balan revealed that she used to share everything with her parents, sister, and bother-in-law. She also expressed how thankful she was towards them as they would her out no matter how much she spoke about. She was also of the opinion that she kept going over and over again because it is difficult to deal with rejection and a 'dream that does not materialize'.

Vidya Balan also spoke about how she would go to bed in tears but the next day she would wake up with the determination to give it another chance. She strongly believes that if a person wants something truly, they would experience a few ups and downs but those do not define a person in any way. A person can make something with themselves and it is never too late to take a step as there are no rules.

Speaking about the ongoing nepotism debate and death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Vidya Balan said that people must let him rest in peace. She was also of the opinion that speculating about his death is very disrespectful in every way.

Read Vidya Balan & Siddharth's Net Worth Proves They're Good With Numbers Like Shakuntala Devi

Also read Vidya Balan Goes 'vocal For Local' During E-promotions Of 'Shakuntala Devi'; See Posts

On the work front, Vidya Balan will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi. The film revolves around the life of a mathematical genius. It has been directed by Anu Menon and will be out on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, 2020.

Read From Arshad Warsi To Vidya Balan: Here Are The Details About 'Ishqiya' Cast's Net Worth

Also read Vidya Balan On Playing Shakuntala Devi: Calls It Intimidating, Inspirational, Exhilarating

Image Courtesy: Vidya Balan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.