Shakuntala Devi Images That Show How Close To Reality Is Vidya Balan's Reel Look; See Pics

The makers have recently released the trailer of Vidya Balan’s much-awaited film Shakuntala Devi. Fans are going all gaga over the trailer as Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi’s avatar stuns viewers with her mathematical prowess. The film is known as one of the much-anticipated films of 2020 and was in the news since its inception.

Popularly known as 'The Human Computer,' many around the world revered Shakuntala Devi as a woman who lived on her own terms. In her biographical film, Vidya will be seen sporting mathematical legendary avatars across eras. From being a young girl who left her hometown to be celebrated in the United Kingdom for her computational prowess, to becoming a stylish genius and embarking on a deep journey to motherhood, Vidya portrays it all with ease and perfection.

Pictures of Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi prove that she has perfected the look. The makeup to the posture to the teaching, Vidya seems to have got it right. There are several pics of the actor where she looks exactly like the real-life actor.

In one picture where Vidya is seen folding her hands an exact similar pic of Shakuntala and the striking resemblance have left netizens stunned. Check out a few comparison pictures between the real-life and the reel-life actor.

(Image courtesy: Amazon Prime Video India Instagram)

(Image courtesy: Amazon Prime Video India Instagram)

(Image courtesy: Amazon Prime Video India Instagram)

(Image courtesy: Amazon Prime Video India Instagram)

Apart from this, Amazon Prime Video’s OTT video channel recently unveiled the poster of the biographical drama, Shakuntala Devi. The poster shows Balan's five avatars in and as Shakuntala Devi of the upcoming film. The poster shows the evolution of the writer-mathematician from a young girl from Bangalore to achieving a place in The Guinness Book of World Records. Check out the poster below.

Also read | 'Shakuntala Devi' Trailer: Vidya Balan's Human Computer Makes Us Ask 'How Do You Do This?'

More about the film

The movie is being helmed by director Anu Menon and co-produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra under his banner Abundantia Entertainment. The movie also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Amit Sadh and Sanya Malhotra in crucial roles. This morning, i.e. July 15, Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of the film on YouTube. Fans and viewers have given positive reviews about the trailer. The film will premiere on 31 July 2020. Watch the trailer below.

Also read | Vidya Balan Reveals Her Different Avatars In And As 'Shakuntala Devi', See Pic

Also read | 'Shakuntala Devi' Director Talks About Film's Release On OTT And Vidya Balan's Performance

Also read | Vidya Balan Announces A Reward For Fans Who Solve A Shakuntala Devi-level Math Quiz

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.