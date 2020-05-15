'Shakuntala Devi' Director Talks About Film's Release On OTT And Vidya Balan's Performance

Anu Menon, Director of the upcoming biopic Shakuntala Devi, recently revealed details about the film that is all set to release on Amazon Prime. She expressed her excitement regarding the film and the reactions that will come their way. She also spoke highly of the work done by actor Vidya Balan in portraying the character.

Anu Menon talks about Shakuntala Devi

Director Anu Menon recently spoke to a leading daily about the upcoming film Shakuntala Devi and revealed why she is excited about the project. Anu Menon said that she is excited that the film will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video. She pointed out that this way, everybody can experience Shakuntala Devi’s incredible journey and Vidya Balan’s magical portrayal of the character.

She said that Shakuntala Devi’s passion for maths and her determination to spread joy to the world was unparalleled. She lived ahead of her time while she did things on her own terms. In the current times when films strive to change the narrative of the female protagonist on-screen, her story is, according to the director, one of those that ought to be told to people. Anu Menon also made it clear that no one would have been able to capture the character’s wit and wisdom the way actor Vidya Balan did.

Vidhya Balan recently posted the second poster of Shakuntala Devi and announced that the film will release on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. She also said that she is delighted that the team would be able to keep the audience entertained even in such tough times. The poster did not mention the date but revealed that it will release soon. Have a look at the poster of Shakuntala Devi from Vidya Balan’s Instagram here.

Image courtesy: Vidya Balan Instagram

