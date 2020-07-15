'Shakuntala Devi' Trailer: Vidya Balan's Dialogues Spark A Meme Fest On Twitterverse

Shakuntala Devi's trailer released today afternoon and has been garnering praises. However, the Twitterverse also seems to be having a meme fest over the trailer and Vidya Balan's dialogues. There are many which seem extremely relatable with Indian mothers. Here's more on this.

Twitter memes on Shakuntala Devi's trailer

Twitterverse is currently having a storm of Vidya Balan's memes and Shakuntala Devi's memes. Many have also played on the theme of mother and Shakuntala Devi's dialogues "remember that". Take a look at the memes here:

Bonus Bonanza 😌

Meme Templates From Newly Released #ShakuntalaDeviTrailer

Thread pic.twitter.com/hJQGXFWkV4 — Nine Tease (@Nine_Tease) July 15, 2020

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra Teases 'Shakuntala Devi’s' Trailer, Says It’s ‘Elementary Math'

Also Read: 'Shakuntala Devi' Trailer: While Some Praise Vidya Balan's Acting; Many Left Disappointed

Me to those who are sick of stereotyping:-#ShakuntalaDevi pic.twitter.com/zPhUiXZqfR — Jigs (@__jigsaww__) July 15, 2020

Also Read: Shakuntala Devi Images That Show How Close To Reality Is Vidya Balan's Reel Look; See Pics

Also Read: 'Playing Shakuntala Devi Was As Intimidating As It Was Exhilarating': Vidya Balan

Also Read: Who Is Anu Menon? Here Is A Look At The Career Of 'Shakuntala Devi' Director

More about Shakuntala Devi

Shakuntala Devi is Vidya Balan's upcoming movie. It is a biopic on the life of India's one of greatest mathematician, Shakuntala Devi whose genius was discovered at age five. It also encompasses other achievements of the mathematician like earning her name in the Guinness Book of World Record and being called 'The Human Computer'. The movie also covers the personal struggles that Shakuntala Devi had to go through like her bittersweet relationship with her daughter.

Shakuntala Devi movie stars Vidya Balan in the titular role. Sanya Malhotra features in the role of her daughter while Jishu Sengupta and Amit Sadh will play important roles. The movie is helmed by Anu Menon and bankrolled by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment. Shakuntala Devi is slated to have an OTT release on Amazon Prime on July 31, 2020.

Also Read: 'Shakuntala Devi' Trailer: Vidya Balan's Human Computer Makes Us Ask 'How Do You Do This?'

In an interview with a daily portal, Vidya Balan had opened up about Shakuntala Devi movie and her role. She labelled the experience of playing the character as 'exhilarating' as well as 'intimidating'. She also said that getting an OTT release, the movie will become more close to the audience across the globe. Vidya Balan also used an equation to announce the time of Shakuntala Devi's release on Prime.

Also Read: Vidya Balan Reveals Her Different Avatars In And As 'Shakuntala Devi', See Pic

Taapsee Pannu also tweeted about Shakuntala Devi's trailer. She praised Balan and said that she will be one of the first audience of the film. Take a look:

So much fun! The super cool playing the super woman. I will be the first day audience @vidya_balan @sanyamalhotra07 @TheAmitSadh https://t.co/s6cTgPvQNy — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2020

Watch the Shakuntala Devi's trailer here:

Also Read: Vidya Balan Unveils New 'Shakuntala Devi' Teaser; Announces Trailer Release Date

Also Read: Vidya Balan Announces A Reward For Fans Who Solve A Shakuntala Devi-level Math Quiz

Also Read: Jisshu Sengupta Drops Trailer Launch Date Of Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.