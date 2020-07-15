'Shakuntala Devi': Take A Look At The Details Of Director, Cast & Their Characters

Shakuntala Devi is an upcoming biographical movie helmed by Anu Menon. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Networks India and Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment. The plot of the movie follows the life of Shakuntala Devi who has been nicknamed as ‘Human Computer’ because of her extraordinary talent and skills of solving complex mathematical problems without any mechanical aid.

Due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, Shakuntala Devi will have an OTT release on Amazon Prime this July 31. Here’s taking a closer look at the cast and characters of the movie.

Shakuntala Devi Cast

Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi

Shakuntala Devi Cast features Vidya Balan essaying the role of the main protagonist in the film. Shakuntala Devi was a well-known mathematical genius and calculating prodigy from India. Born on November 4, 1929, her talent earned her a place in the Guinness Book of World Records in the year 1982.

Based from Karnataka, she was also known to project homosexuality in positive lights. On April 23, 2013, she passed away due to complications in functioning of her kidneys and heart. She is survived by her daughter Anupama Banarjee.

(Image Source: Still from Shakuntala Devi trailer)

ALSO READ| Amit Sadh Asks Fans To Solve Math Problem Ahead Of 'Shakuntala Devi' Trailer Release

Jisshu Sengupta as Paritosh Banerji

Jisshu Sengupta has essayed the role of Shakuntala Devi’s husband in the movie. The trailer of the movie portrays the personal differences between the couple. It made Paritosh Banerji, keep her daughter away from Shakuntala for a long period of time.

(Image Source: Still from Shakuntala Devi trailer)

ALSO READ| Vidya Balan Announces A Reward For Fans Who Solve A Shakuntala Devi-level Math Quiz

Sanya Malhotra as Anupama Banerji

The film features Sanya Malhotra essaying the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter. In the movie, Anupama carries a geeky look, the trailer sees how both mother and daughter solve their differences. In an interview with a portal, Sanya Malhotra explained how it was easy for her to fit into the shape of her character. She also explained that director Anu Menon helped her understand her bitter-sweet character fully.

(Image Source: Still from Shakuntala Devi trailer)

ALSO READ| Vidya Balan Reveals Her Different Avatars In And As 'Shakuntala Devi', See Pic

Amit Sadh as Ajay

Amit Sadh is essaying the role of Anupama’s husband in the film. The glimpses of the trailer feature him having a deep conversation with Sanya Malhotra. He can be seen confiding in Anupama about her relationship with Shakuntala Devi.

(Image Source: Still from Shakuntala Devi trailer)

ALSO READ| 'Shakuntala Devi' Trailer: Vidya Balan's Human Computer Makes Us Ask 'How Do You Do This?'

About Director Anu Menon

Anu Menon is known to have worked with prominent Bollywood stars like Naseeruddin Shah, Kalki Koechlin and many more. She has directed movies like London, Paris, New York (2012) and Waiting (2016). Menon is a graduate of the London Film School. Her next release Shakuntala Devi is highly anticipated by the audiences.

(Promo Image Source: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra,Amit Sadh & Jisshu Sengupta Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.