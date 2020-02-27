'It Was Sheer Luck': Shalini Pandey Shares How She Bagged A Role In 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey is gearing up for her big-ticket Bollywood debut. The actor will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie is reportedly set in Gujarat and will mark the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar. The Telugu star in a recent interview revealed the intriguing story of how she bagged the lead role in the Ranveer Singh starrer.

Shalini Pandey on bagging the lead role in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

In the interview, Shalini Pandey revealed that she met the casting director of Yash Raj Films, Shanoo Sharma at a popular eatery in Mumbai. Although the two saw each other from a distance, they did not engage in a conversation. It so happened that the two met at another bistro a few days after their first meeting. Although the two did not talk, Shanoo messaged Shalini on Instagram. In the interview published on an online portal, Shalini revealed that Shanoo's message somehow got deleted. Much to her luck, a few days after the message, she got a call from Yash Raj Films' office. She was called for an audition for Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Maneesh Sharma on casting newbie Shalini Pandey

The audition was reportedly attended by producer-Maneesh Sharma, who had a few words of appreciation for Shalini. Sharma in a recent media interview revealed that Shalini's audition for Jayeshbhai Jordaar was spontaneous and nuanced. Maneesh further exclaimed that the crew of Jayeshbhai Jordaar was convinced enough to cast her as the leading lady after the first audition.

Meanwhile, Shalini Pandey has a slew of South Indian films in her kitty. Reports have it that she will next be seen in Hemant Madhukar's Silence. The movie, starring Anushka Shetty and R. Madhavan in the lead, is reported to be a multi-lingual. Besides the upcomer, Shalini is reported to be a part of Naveen's upcoming action-thriller Agni Siragugal.



