Arjun Reddy Star Shalini Pandey Says She Wants To Give Her 200 Percent With Ranveer Singh

Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey is all set to step into Bollywood. She will be seen with Ranveer Singh in their next movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It is reported that she said she couldn't have asked for a better debut. The movie will be released later, this year.

Shalini Pandey on working with Ranveer Singh

Shalini Pandey reportedly said she could not have asked or a better Bollywood debut than JayeshBhai Jordaar. She further added she is fortunate enough to have impressed her producer Maneesh Sharma and her director Divyang Thakkar during her auditions.

Arjun Reddy actor even said that she had worked very hard for the film and it was a huge validation for her when she received a confirmation call from Yash Raj Films.

Shalini further mentioned that she is grateful to have gotten the chance to work with Ranveer Singh. She said that the fact that she is debuting in Bollywood opposite a powerhouse talent like Ranveer Singh gave her the confidence to express herself as an artist and prove herself in the film.

Thea actor knows she has to give it all when she is acting with him. Shalini even said that since Ranveer Singh gives his 200 per cent in every scene, she too will have to give her 200 per cent performance.

The Arjun Reddy starrer even tagged Ranveer Singh as a genius and said she will emerge as a better actor after working with him. She said that Ranveer Singh is a genius at adding layers and nuances over what the script originally intended to do. So it will be amazing to be in the same frame as him and pick up everything that he does and see his process as an actor.

The movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be releasing later this year after Ranveer Singh’s next release 83, in which he will be seen as former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. The release dates are yet to be finalised.

