Shalini Pandey Swept By 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Co-star Ranveer's Fandom,calls Him 'amazing'

Shalini Pandey, who starred in the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, will soon make her Bollywood debut alongside Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film has all the attention of his fans as the actor will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati businessman. Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey has called her Jayeshbhai Jordaar co-star Ranveer Singh amazing.

As per reports, the actor had been overwhelmed by the number of people that arrived on the sets every single day to wish Ranveer. She also claimed that she had been pleasantly surprised that some of the fans could recognise her as the Arjun Reddy actor.

She also revealed that Ranveer is an amazing co-star and that they bonded on the sets of the film. She added that she had been overwhelmed by his fan following as people would gather in huge crowds and chant his name out loud on the sets of the film only to get a glimpse of the actor. Shalini Pandey said that she used the positive energy of the crowd to deliver her best in the film and hopes that her performance in the film is loved by audiences and critics.

About the film

Ranveer Singh, in an interview, spoke about his new project and the character he will be essaying in the film. Ranveer stated that his character is an ordinary man who ends up doing something extraordinary when thrown into a threatening situation. He called his character sensitive and compassionate. Furthermore, he added that his character believes in equal rights between men and women in a society which is deeply patriarchal.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar marks the directorial debut of writer Divyang Thakkar. Actor Shalini Pandey will also make her Bollywood debut with the film. Boman Irani has been cast in the role of Ranveer Singh’s father. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is produced by Yash Raj Films, while a release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

Recently, Ranveer shared a picture of himself with the producer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Maneesh Sharma, and director Divyang Thakkar. In the caption of the post, Ranveer first announced that it's a wrap on the movie. He then went on to talk about how he has worked with Maneesh Sharma for the past 10 years.

