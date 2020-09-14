Namit Das Recreates Iconic Song 'Badan Pe Sitare' As A Tribute To Actor Shammi Kapoor

Namit Das is not only a very popular and well-known artist in India but is also known for creating a huge buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Namit Das has never failed to bring a smile on the face of his fans. Recently, the actor shared a video of himself giving a tribute to Shammi Kapoor on his song Badan Pe Sitare.

Namit Das’s tribute to Shammi Kapoor

Namit Das is one of the very active celebrities on social media. On September 14, 2020, Namit Das took to his official Instagram handle in order to share a music video where he has recreated the song, Badan Pe Sitare, as a tribute to the evergreen and veteran actor in the Hindi cinema industry, Shammi Kapoor.

The original Badan Pe Sitare song has been sung by Mohammed Rafi, composed by Shankar Jaikishan, and the lyrics for the song has been penned down by Hasrat Jaipuri.

The recreated version of the song that the actor has posted has been performed by Namit Das and Anurag Shanker. The vocals for the song have been given by Namit Das. Bharat is the drummer in the song and Ralph Menezes has played the bass. Harmish Joshi has played the saxophone in the video and Anurag Shanker is the guitarist and video editor of the song. Namit Das posted the video, starting his caption with, “Badan Pe Sitare~Our tribute to the spirit of being “Shammi””.

Through his caption, Namit Das described Shammi Kapoor as one of the edgiest on-screen personas to be a part of Hindi movie industry or “Bollywood” as everyone knows it. The actor has also said that Shammi Kapoor has inspired not only actors but creators from across the board with his unique performances and style.

Namit Das and the others involved in making the song have taken one of Shammi Kapoor’s signature songs and brought down an epic old school funk arrangement on it to give his fans the 'pink moon' mix. Namit Das concluded his caption by saying that this is the last of the quarantine jams before they get back to their own material, starting with a live release this month.

