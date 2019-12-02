Shanaya Kapoor Makes Her Grand Debut At Le Bal Des Débutants At Paris; See Pics

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor made her debut at the Le Bal des Debutantes in Paris. The gala event took place on Saturday at the Shangri-La hotel in the French capital. For her big night, Shanaya wore a Lecoanet Hemant couture gown and made an entry at the prestigious event with her cavalier Maximilian Hindmarch. Proud father Sanjay Kapoor made sure to capture the moment in camera took to Instagram to share the video with a caption that read: "So proud of you."

Take a look:

Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor were also present at the event, cheering for their daughter who looked ravishing in the red ruffle dress with a plunging neckline.

Le Bal des Debutantes as a prestigious social event that raises funds for charities. It is a debutante ball and a high profile fashion event held annually in November, where young women from reputed families around the world make their social debuts.

Dressed to impress

Earlier, Lecoanet Hemant designers had shared a sneak peek of Shanaya Kapoor's gown on social media. "Of silken threads and scarlet dreams. ⁣A dressmaker in our Gurgaon atelier basting ruffles in silk satin - a nod to the savoir-faire of couture," wrote the handle. Sharing the glimpses of the making of the Lecoanet Hemant Couture gown for Shanaya Kapoor for Le Bal des Débutantes, the designers explained "Every thread is meticulously drawn out of a yard of crepe de chine, inheriting a signature twist in form. These threads are then layered and hand-embroidered on a canvas of tulle lending it a unique sculptural quality and texture." They have delicately used the ruffles in silk organza.

Take a look at the making of the Lecoanet Hemant gown for Shanaya Kapoor:

