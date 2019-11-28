Shanaya Kapoor Checks Into Paris For Le Bal, Father Sanjay Shares Million-dollar Pic

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is currently grabbing the top trends for her being chosen as a debutante at Le Bal Paris. But, as many would have thought, she did not venture into Bollywood as an actor but as an assistant director for her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's biopic movie. Shanaya Kapoor was seen working as an assistant director during the hot summer at 41 degrees in Lucknow during the shooting of The Kargil Girl. The biopic is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, who was a former Indian Air Force pilot. The movie is slated for a release next year on March 13th.

Shanaya and her father Sanjay are currently in Paris and seem to be having a swell time from the pictures shared by the actor on Instagram. Take a look below-

Shanaya and Sanjay in Paris

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya is all set to debut at the Le Bal des Debutantes in Paris. The gala event is scheduled from November 28th to 30th. Shanaya will wear a Lecoanet Hemant Couture gown and the designers have shared a beautiful sneak peek on social media about the same.

Sanjay Kapoor is a proud father and is rejoicing after her daughter finally entered into the Bollywood industry as an assistant director. Sanjay Kapoor is a doting father and believes that Shanaya Kapoor will learn the in-depth details about the industry by knowing the techniques of filmmaking. On the career front, Sanjay Kapoor has himself made a kind of comeback into Bollywood with his recent performances in films like Mission Mangal and the Sonam Kapoor starring The Zoya Factor.

