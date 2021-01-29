Shanaya Kapoor Makes Her Instagram Account Public; Receives Major Love From Netizens

Shanaya Kapoor has finally made her Instagram profile public and fans, as well as people from the industry, are going gaga over the pictures from her recent photoshoot. The 21-year-old has been on the gram for quite some time but only family and friends had access to her account. Read along and take a look at the pictures she has shared and what the netizens are saying in the comments section.

Shanaya Kapoor goes public on Instagram

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor has had an Instagram account for a couple of years now. However, the star kid had kept her account private so far with only friends and family following her. She has now made her Instagram account public. And as soon as she went public, she shared a couple of pictures on her account which saw fans, as well as celebs from the industry, raving over it.

The first picture Shanaya shared is of her in a white crop top and baggy grey denim while she looks away from the camera. She chose minimal jewellery and makeup and had her hair open. She wrote alongside the picture, “Turning a page” followed by a red heart emoji and the post has over 4k likes so far and a series of comments by her fans, followers and friends which include Suhana Khan, Aaliyah Kashyap, Navya Nanda and others. Her family including Khushi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and others have also commented under the picture. Take a look:

Shanaya's second picture

The second picture Shanaya shared was from the same shoot and saw her lying down and looking straight at the camera. The second picture has also received a massive amount of love and has over 6k likes so far and a lot of comments as well. Take a look at some of the comments under the post here.

Shanaya is indeed receiving a grand welcome on the photo-sharing platform by celebs and her family members. A number of them took to their Instagram feeds and stories to announce the news that Shanaya has gone public with her profile. Take a look at some of the posts here.

