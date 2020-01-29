Sharad Kelkar And Wife Keerti Kelkar's Adorable Family Pictures Together

There are some love stories that are just so perfect that you start praying one for yourself, and the love story of Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Kelkar is quite like that. Read ahead to know more about this adorable couple and their sweet little family that they have built-

Sharad Kelkar and Kreeti Gaekwad’s love story

You might remember Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Gaekwad from Zee TV's telly serial Saat Phere. However, it might not come as a surprise that it wasn't their first show together. It was Doordarshan's Aakrosh, where the couple had first met. However, it was their second encounter on the sets of CID Special Bureau, where these two actually bonded. Soon they started shopping together and going on dates, but, reportedly, it was Sharad's steady support during Keerti's tough times that brought them closer.

A lesser-known fact is that Sharad Kelkar is a very romantic guy. He would often drop by Keerti's sets with her favourite food. The much-in-love couple finally tied the knot in June 2005. The wedding was traditional and the ceremonies continued for three days. Sharad and Keerti welcomed their little baby girl, Kesha Kelkar, on February 7, 2014. Take a look at the pictures of the adorable family-

