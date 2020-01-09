'Tanhaji' Actor Sharad Kelkar On His Time In Bollywood: "I Am Happy In The Film Industry"

Sharad Kelkar has played numerous supporting roles in many Bollywood films like Mohenjo Daro, Housefull 4 and Ram-Leela but his upcoming portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The unsung warrior is something to look out for. The actor excitedly spoke about his upcoming film, which stars actors Ajay Devgn and saif Ali Khan in lead roles, to a leading national daily and recalled his journey in Bollywood so far. He claimed that he feels lucky to have had the opportunity to work with many great actors and also acknowledged that along with the pleasant memories, he has been disappointed at times as well.

Sharad Kelkar had revealed earlier that the offer from Om Raut for him to play the character of Shivaji Maharaj, who is venerated as a God in many parts of Maharashtra, came as a shock to him. He had been under the pressure of carrying out the role with the utmost sense of responsibility as he did not want anything to come off in an incorrect manner. He had also revealed that the past six months had been a hectic roller-coaster ride for him as he had many projects up his sleeve.

What's next for Sharad Kelkar?

The actor has been a part of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer Amazon web series The Family Man, Farhad Samji's multi-starrer comedy entertainer Housefull 4, ZEE5 series Rangbaaz Phir Se and Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Sharad Kelkar is all set to feature in Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb which features actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The horror-comedy film will release in theaters on June 5,2020. He will also reportedly make his debut in the south Indian film industry with a Tamil film SK14 which is expected to release in theaters by August this year.

