Sharad Kelkar Reveals Why He Would Not Be Doing Daily Soaps Anymore

Sharad Kelkar is one of the most recognized faces of Indian television. The actor recently spoke about how he would not be doing daily soaps again. He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the content. But he added that it is his personal choice.

Sharad Kelkar talks about not doing daily soaps again:

In a recent interview with a leading online portal, Sharad Kelkar spoke about how and why he would not be doing daily soaps again. He said that he has a number of films lined up. If the dates clash with a daily soap, then he would not be able to do justice to any of them. He added that television people have to work for long hours and then they will be in trouble if he does not give them enough time. He also said that weekly shows are not being made and he believes web shows are taking their space. He said that he can do web films and shows but cannot do television. He clarified that this does not mean he does not like television. He accepted that he is not very fond of the content put up there but that, he said, is his personal choice. He mentioned that if someone is playing a lead in the show, then he has to give more than 10-15 days to them, which he will not be able to do. He spoke about how he has written a few scripts and pitched it to channels. He, however, did not get an approval on it. Sharad Kelkar said that he has written a love story, a thriller, and an action story.

Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Sharad Kelkar will be seen in the upcoming period film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor will be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is being directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film also stars actors like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol in pivotal roles. The film will release across the country on January 10, 2020.

