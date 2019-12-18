Bajirao Mastani: The Iconic Film's Connection With Panipat And Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Period drama is one of the most-loved genres of recent times in Bollywood. This decade experienced two large scale movies based on the lives of the Maratha dynasty with one being a blockbuster and the other one is still running at the box office. The 2015 release Bajiro Mastani is based on the life of Peshwa Bajirao which is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali while the recent release Panipat is an Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial based on the Third Battle of Panipat. However, a lot of people drew comparisons and similarities between both the movies as one of the criticism Panipat had to face was that it looked and felt exactly like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Fans also commented incessantly how Arjun'slook from Panipat was similar to Ranveer Singh’s in Bajirao Mastani while many also felt that Sanjay’s Ahmed Shah Abdali looked quite like Ranveer’s Khilji. A lot of people came for the director and the creative team of Panipat for copying the looks from Bajirao Mastani but that certainly is not the case as both the events fall in the same period of Indian history, especially Arjun’s Sadashivrao Bhau and Ranveer’s Bajirao. Both Bajirao and Sadashivrao belonged to the same era in the Indian history - Bajirao 1 (1700 – 1740) and Sadashivrao Bhau (1730 – 1761) - and belong to the line of Maratha rulers and commanders. Bajirao 1 was a Peshwa while Sadashivrao was a leading commander of the Maratha army.

Bajirao Mastani completed 4 years at the box office today. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Peshwa Bajirao, Deepika Padukone as Mastani, and Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai. The film released on December 18, 2015. Another movie releasing next year in January, based on the Maratha dynasty is Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

