Maharashtra Govt Replies To SC On Rhea's Plea; Sushant's Kin's Statements Termed 'tainted'

With mere three hours left of their 72-hour deadline, the Maharashtra government, on Saturday, has submitted its reply in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. On August 5, the Supreme Court had ordered the Maharashtra government to file a report of all findings pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. This order was passed while hearing actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking the case to be transferred from Bihar to Mumbai.

Maharashtra govt files reply to SC

In its reply, the Maharashtra government has attacked Rajput's father pointing out that his allegations against Rhea of 'committing criminal breach of trust', 'abetment of suicide' occurred in Mumbai. The government has stated that Rajput's father was not 'within his rights' in registering a complaint at Bihar's Rajeev Nagar police station in Patna when the alleged offence had occurred in Mumbai, within the limits of Bandra police. The government has also stated that Rajput's father never made any request to the Mumbai police to file an FIR against Rhea.

Apart from this, the Maharashtra government has stated that none of Rajput's family members had any suspicion about the 'suicide' when the Mumbai police recorded their first statements. Furthermore, it alleged that their subsequent statements were 'tainted with afterthoughts'. The matter is slated to be heard on August 11.

ED grills Rhea & family

Earlier on Friday, the Enforcement directorate questioned Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty over the money-laundering case based on Rajput's family's allegations. Apart from Chakraborty, her brother - Showik, Rajput's former manager - Shruti Modi was quizzed by ED over their financial holding in a Delhi-based enterprise. Rajput's parents have accused Rhea of money laundering to the tune of Rs 15 crore. The Bihar police has lodged an FIR against Rhea and five others booking them for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'.

Mumbai police pulled up by SC

The single-judge SC bench refused to grant protection for Rhea from any coercive action before adjourning the issue. Moreover, SC had pulled up the police for forcibly quarantining Bihar IPS officer - Vinay Tiwari stating that it did not send a good message. The SC has also stated that it 'will take care of the concern raised regarding the destruction of evidence'. The police had reportedly told the Bihar police that the details of the Disha Salian death case file were deleted. After the SC's deadline, the Mumbai police issued a press release urging people to come forward with any information related to the developments in Salian's death circulating in social media, newspapers etc, and contact the mentioned police officers.

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

After over a month's investigation, Mumbai police ruled out any foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise after they received the viscera report, stating hat Sushant passed away due to suffocation, asphyxia. The Mumbai police have questioned 56 people till date including - Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand. The 34-year old actor was found hanging from his Bandra residence on June 14 and left no suicide note. Meanwhile, Salian - Rajput's former manager died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai.