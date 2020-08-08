Sushant Singh Rajput's Father, Sisters' Statements Likely To Be Recorded By CBI Next Week

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which has taken over the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, will question the late actor’s father KK Singh first as he is the complainant. The investigating agency will then question Sushant's sisters. The statements are likely to be recorded next week.

CBI takes over Sushant case

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, named in KK Singh’s complaint, and others, after the Centre accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for a CBI probe. The Bihar Police, that had cited the ‘non-co-operation’ from Mumbai Police, faced hurdles as a four-member team arrived in Mumbai to probe the case that was registered in Patna. Following this, the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe to the Centre, which was accepted.

However, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshende claimed that the CBI investigation was ‘illegal’ unless the Maharashtra government consents. The Maharashtra government, on the other hand, have been adamant about not transferring the case to the CBI.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh claimed that the Mumbai Police was competent enough to probe the case. Deshmukh also claimed that the case ‘has not gone to the CBI yet’ and that the Supreme Court will take a call on that on August 11.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty and the other accused in the case are also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate on the money-laundering charge stemming from KK Singh’s claim of embezzlement allegedly done by Rhea. Rhea was questioned for over seven hours on Friday.

