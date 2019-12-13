Sharmila Tagore Adores Daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan,speaks About The 'Kapoor Trait'

Sharmila Tagore kickstarted the second season of her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show What Women Want. In a candid conversation with Kareena, Sharmila Tagore revealed the qualities of the actor that she adores. She also spoke about the one trait that Kareena could improve.

On being questioned by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharmila Tagore revealed that she likes the fact that Kareena is hands-on when it comes to communicating with her. She spoke about the promptness with which Kareena responds to text messages which is unlike her son or daughter's habit. Sharmila claimed that she likes the consistency with which Kareena makes an effort to keep in touch. She also spoke about the 'Kapoor trait' in Kareena which is reflected in how courteous and considerate the Jab We Met actor is every time Sharmila visits her home. Kareena Kapoor ensures that her mother-in-law is well fed and happy whenever they meet at her house.

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif, Soha and Kunal enjoy winter vibes at the Pataudi house

The veteran actor also recalled the time when her husband late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had been on his deathbed and Kareena had stood by the family like a rock. She fondly remembered the days and spoke about Kareena's qualities with lots of adoration for her. When asked about the one thing that she would like to change in the actor, Sharmila had no answer. She revealed that she hopes to see Kareena just as lovely as she has been all this while. She lauded Kareena for her intuitive home-management skills and wishes that she remain the same.

Have a look:

Read | Kareena Kapoor questions Sharmila Tagore about her favourite grandchild, gets apt response

Celebrating the Pataudi matriarch

Recently, the Pataudi family celebrated the 75th birthday of Sharmila Tagore on December 8 at Ranthambore as pictures of the occasion took the internet by a storm. Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Khemu arranged a great way for Sharmila Tagore to celebrate her milestone birthday as the family enjoyed an adventurous trip at the Ranthambore National Park. The veteran actor was loved and cherished by her children and grandchildren through special breakfast pancakes and a get-together at Ranthambore.

Take a look at their pictures:

Read | Tiger chases tourist safari jeep at Ranthambore National Park

Read | Sharmila Tagore's birthday: Veteran's adventurous family time at Ranthambore National Park

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.