Sharwanand, Rakshita Reddy Share Picture-perfect Moments From Their Wedding Festivities

Sharwanand, who recently got married to Rakshita Reddy, has treated his fans to more pictures from his wedding album. From mehendi to reception, the album includes all the photos from the many wedding festivities. In the first image, the actor can be seen adorably looking at Rakshita's mehendi.

The image was followed by a glimpse from the couple's haldi ceremony in which the actor can be seen posing for the camera in a traditional white ensemble. The picture also shows haldi smeared over his cheeks and nose. The post also included several pictures from the couple's wedding day. Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy tied the knot on June 9.

Sharing the post, the actor simply dropped revolving around hearts emoticons in the caption. Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user called them a "Cute couple." Another commented, "Happy married life." Check out the post below:

Sharwanand-Rakshita Reddy tied the knot in Jaipur

(A picture of the newlyweds from their wedding album | Image: Sharwanand/Instagram)

The couple had an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony in Jaipur on June 3. The ceremony was attended by their families and close friends, such as Ram Charan, Siddharth-Aditi Rao Hydari, and others. For the wedding, the actor donned beige coloured sherwani paired with a pearl necklace.

On the other hand, his wife Rakshita wore a traditional white silk saree with a golden border. She styled her hair into a bun and sported dewy makeup. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharwanand has been busy with his next film directed by Sriram Adittya. The yet-to-be-titled film has music scored by Hesham Abdul Waham. Others who are part of the technical crew are cinematographer Vishnu Sharma, editor Prawin Pudi and art directed Jonny Shaik. On the other hand, Rakshita Reddy is said to be a techie, with no connection with the film industry.