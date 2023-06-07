Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Grace Sharwanand's Star-studded Wedding | PHOTOS

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are rumoured to be dating for some time now. The couple’s photos from Telugu actor Sharwanand’s wedding are now going viral on social media. Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy got married in Jaipur on June 3, where the rumoured couple was spotted previously.

The Maha Sumudram co-stars were seen together at the wedding of Sharwanand and Rakshita. In the photo, Aditi could be seen in a golden saree, while Siddharth was clicked in a black bandhgala. The Rang De Basanti actor also posed with other guests at the celebration.

Aditi and Siddharth share a close bond with the newlyweds. Earlier this year, they also attended Sharwanand's engagement. In a selfie from the wedding, the rumoured couple could be seen posing with friends. In another picture, they were snapped with each other.

(Aditi and Siddharth at Sharwanand wedding ceremony | Image: Ved Reddy)

(Aditi and Siddharth pose with friends in a selfie | Image: Ved Reddy)

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth attend Sharwanand’s engagement

(Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth pose with Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy at their engagement ceremony. | Image: VCD/Twitter)

The couple has made it to all of Sharwanand’s special days. In January this year, they were snapped with the couple at the ring ceremony of Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy. The Hiramandi actress donned a bright yellow saree teamed with a green blouse for the celebration.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth spend time in Jaipur

(Bina Kak posted the picture with the caption "Happiest when the children visit me at home". | Image: Bina Kak/Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth arrived in Jaipur in June first week. The actors were snapped departing together from the Mumbai airport. Photos of them from the pink city soon surfaced on the internet. Actress Bina Kak shared the picture with the couple from Jaipur on her Instagram handle. The veteran actress happily posed with them and referred to them as ‘children’ in her post.

Love blossoms between Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

(Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were clicked together at the premiere of Jubilee. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Their romance can be traced back to the sets of the movie Maha Sundram. The couple starred together in the film and reportedly fell in love at the time. Since then they have been spotted regularly at airports, restaurants and other public places. However, niether has confirmed that they are in a relationship.